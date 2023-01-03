Kevin McCarthy Spent an Entire Day Losing Votes for House Speaker
After three rounds of voting, it's not clear what his plan is for securing the gavel.
Not only did Kevin McCarthy lose three rounds of votes Tuesday to become speaker of the House, but he also lost votes in the process.
In the first two ballots, McCarthy received only 203 votes out of the 222 seats his Republican Party holds in the House of Representatives. In the third round, he got 202 votes after Representative Byron Donalds switched his ballot.
McCarthy and his allies have been scrambling in the past couple months to amass the 218 votes necessary to secure the gavel. But he clearly thought he had the speakership on lock, telling Punchbowl News he was confident he would win by the second round of voting.
The California representative also refused to recess between votes on Tuesday to try to whip up the support he needs. Rather than try and make deals with his 19 staunch opponents, McCarthy seemed to believe that continuing to sit and mingle in the chamber as the session dragged on would do the trick.
The House adjourned after the third round of voting, leaving McCarthy to strategize (and stew) until the session resumes the following day.
Here are the 19 Republicans who have consistently voted against McCarthy’s bid for speakership.
- Andy Biggs
- Dan Bishop
- Lauren Boebert
- Josh Brecheen
- Michael Cloud
- Andrew Clyde
- Eli Craine
- Matt Gaetz
- Bob Good
- Paul Gosar
- Andy Harris
- Anna Paulina Luna
- Mary Miller
- Ralph Norman
- Andy Ogles
- Scott Perry
- Matt Rosendale
- Chip Roy
- Keith Self