Pro-Bolsonaro rioters atop the domed Senate chamber hold a sign calling for a military intervention. Joedson Alves/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Despite the relative closeness of the presidential election, or perhaps because of it, Lula seems invigorated by the challenge that reared its head on Sunday. His righteous indignation was on full display. Addressing the nation from Araraquara, a city in the state of São Paulo recently hit by serious flooding, the president began by denouncing “fascists,” “vandals,” “nazis, Stalinists ... no, not stalinists, fascists,” and criticizing security shortcomings in the capital city. Everyone involved, he says, will be tracked down and arrested. Lula invoked his constitutional authority to decree a federal intervention in Brasília until January 31, although the justice minister later said that endpoint could be extended if necessary. Federal intervention is a big deal. Answering only to Lula himself, the feds will have wide latitude and resources to investigate how the invasion of key buildings was allowed to happen. Lula lamented the politicization of police forces under the former president and recalled that he lost three presidential elections and never pulled anything like what Bolsonaro has done. He ended by recalling the reason for his visit to Araraquara—natural disasters made worse by climate change. Climate change is a major threat, he said, noting that many of the vandals in Brasilia on Sunday were almost certainly linked to the illegal logging, mining, and cattle ranching interests responsible for so much of the deforestation that was allowed to happen under Bolsonaro.

Already Lula’s administration is mounting a forceful, legalistic response to the attack on Brazilian institutions likely to carry on for months. Flávio Dino, the ex-judge and former governor of Maranhão now serving as Lula’s minister of justice, gave a press conference on Sunday night to address the federal government’s response. He was a calming presence but also became visibly angry at times. He noted that there had been meetings with Brasilia’s local government headed by a Bolsonaro supporter before Sunday in which security was assured. Dino implied local authorities will be investigated along with all other suspects. He called out people online talking about carrying on this attack on democracy. “They will not be able to destroy Brazilian democracy,” he insisted vehemently, “we must state that plainly, with firmness and conviction.” It remains to be seen how this will affect public opinion regarding the new government, and whether U.S. authorities will cooperate with possible extradition requests in the weeks and months ahead, but the administration clearly believes it has a bold mandate—which it does—to defend Brazil’s democratic order.

Support for Brazilian democracy and Lula’s administration poured in Sunday from world leaders across the ideological spectrum, from Italy’s far-right Giorgia Meloni to France’s Emmanuelle Macron to Joe Biden, among many others. This global backing is a reminder of what an uncontroversial world leader Lula is and how eager other heads of state are to associate themselves with him—a welcome change from the years when the Latin American left, of which Lula is a historic leader, was accustomed to being besieged by right-wing forces with U.S. backing. Lula also had the support of Brazil’s mainstream press and enough security forces to quickly quell the riot in Brasilia once the federal government took control. Sunday was a bad day for Brazil’s democratic order, but the immediate response makes clear that the Lula administration is up to the task of beating back the violent flareups of the far right—a comfort to anyone invested in the health of democracy everywhere.