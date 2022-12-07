The Supreme Court’s Ruling on California’s Pig Crate Law Could Be a Gift to Corporate America

Having lost twice over in the political process, industry groups went to the courts, arguing that Prop 12 violates the “dormant Commerce Clause,” a long-standing but controversial doctrine limiting state authority to regulate in ways that affect interstate commerce. Prop 12 operates only within California, but the pork producers’ lawsuit rests on the premise that it will have costly ripple effects in other states because the industry is highly integrated nationwide.

This premise is dubious. Pork companies like Perdue, which filed a brief supporting Prop 12, already avoid the use of tiny crates, while other companies like Smithfield and Tyson have said they can make the necessary changes without difficulty. In the words of Hormel Foods, there is “no risk of material losses from compliance with Proposition 12.” And agricultural economists have debunked the notion that Prop 12 will raise the price of pork outside of California.

But even assuming Prop 12 could cause nationwide industry ripple effects, there still would be no constitutional violation—at least under existing Commerce Clause precedent. Indeed, that was the view of a federal appellate panel—composed primarily of judges appointed by Republican presidents—that first reviewed this case. As they explained, California is not impermissibly regulating in other states just because its law might have incidental effects on pork production there. And the possibility that some companies might have to adjust their production systems to keep selling in California doesn’t qualify as an interference with interstate commerce, because businesses have no constitutional entitlement to their preferred operating methods.