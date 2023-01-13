How Right-Wing Gasbags Cooked Up a Fantastically Dumb Culture War

Why do so many people want to die embracing their stoves? And who said anything about taking them away in the first place? Your guess is as good as mine. A few weeks ago, gas stoves were just stoves. Now they are fodder, symbols of identity, talismans in a culture war that will never end.



This is as predictable as it is tiresome. And the people who cover the ins and outs of the far-right perpetual outrage machine and the things they invent to be mad about should be wise to this game by now. The larger right-wing media and the political agitants employed therein wake up every morning in need of the next big target; an endless churn of these stories is necessary for the care and feeding of this propagandistic maw. It’s all well-worn artifice—and every once in a while, the mask slips. I can’t help but recall Tucker Carlson’s palpable sense of exhaustion as he teased a segment on—get this!—the sexuality of the green M&M. “Because that’s what we do here,” said the tuckered-out Carlson on a recent broadcast.

woke obese lesbian M&Ms are coming for your kids pic.twitter.com/226zjlSiOJ — matt (@mattxiv) January 10, 2023

Committed to a vision of the country in which liberals and elites are constantly forcing unnecessary (and often decadent) change down the throats of hard-working people, politicians like DeSantis and broadcasters like Carlson are constantly on the lookout for the latest bullet points in the “woke agenda.” Gas-stoveghazi fit the bill in a number of different ways. In the first place, people are, to be fair, very attached to them. (I am attached to mine, even though it is both not a very good stove and objectively bad for me.) Mining these kinds of psychological attachments has been DeSantis’s stock-in-trade; his trademarked move has been to cast himself as the primary opponent of the left’s phantasmal “fun police.” In his version, any move to protect public health in the form of recommendations—let alone mandates—is an intolerable harshing of the vibe. By contrast, DeSantis will let you continue to do whatever it is you feel like doing, right up to the moment it kills you.

