The Anti-Woke Right Is Losing Its Religion

This is what separates Trump from the Republicans who served before him; religious activities—such as going to church, lunching with televangelist stars, and holding prayer breakfasts for Christian lobbyists—were not a central part of his administration. Sure, he did all those things, but he did them with all the conviction of a bored teenager hauled into a pew every Sunday by his religious parents.

Remarkably, ever since Trump assumed office, the Republican Party has undergone a realignment that mirrors the former president’s own predispositions, in that it no longer strictly adheres to a religious worldview. When Trump announced his candidacy the multiply-divorced, pussy-grabbing New York businessman didn’t inspire his followers by preaching about attacks on Christianity or “traditional values,” as so many of his forebears had. Instead, he stirred fear of racial displacement and the need to preserve an “American” identity. MAGA wasn’t fighting a crusade against the godless; it was fighting wokeness. Instead of a culture war rooted in Bible verses, this new revival of right-wing ideology is now grounded in a secular struggle that no longer requires Jesus to play a role in the fight against progressive values.

One reason for this ideological shift is that Americans of both political parties are becoming less religious. A Gallup poll from March of last year revealed that 47 percent all Americans belonged to a church, synagogue, or mosque, which was down from 50 percent in 2018 and 70 percent in 1999. The decline is mostly due to an increasing number of Americans who claim no religious preference at all. The number of Americans who do not identify with any religion was 8 percent between 1998 and 2000 and grew to 21 percent by 2021. The trend can also be found within the Republican Party: Since Trump assumed office, the number of Republicans who said “to be truly American it was important to be Christian” dropped from 63 percent in 2016 to 48 percent by 2020.