The Anti-Woke Right Is Losing Its Religion

Since its reincarnation after the civil rights movement, the modern Republican party has adhered to the belief that America is a Christian nation. In 1951, William F, Buckley wrote his cri du cœur against what he perceived to be an oppressive academic establishment that stifled individualism. In God and Man at Yale, Buckley wrote, “I myself believe that the duel between Christianity and atheism is the most important in the world. I further believe that the struggle between individualism and collectivism is the same struggle reproduced on another level.”

The synthesis of Christian moral values and conservative beliefs continued throughout the rest of the century. Senator Joseph McCarthy’s anti-Communist witch hunts were pitched to the American people as a war against godless socialist usurpers. During the 1970s, when Republicans were busy fighting affirmative action and public school busing, they also rode a wave of born-again Christianity that propelled Evangelical preachers like Jerry Falwell into the national spotlight. Sunday sermons in newly built mega-churches sounded very similar the rants heard on right-wing talk radio.

What has emerged over the last decade is what sociologist Donald Warren described in the 1970s as the rise of Middle American Radicals, or MARs. These voters are not necessarily the same who still attend church services. Their most distinguishing feature is that most of them are white middle- to low-income earners without a four-year college degree who share a suspicion of big government and a fear that the middle class is under attack. They are the voters most likely to tune into Tucker Carlson ranting about immigrant Spanish-speakers taking over small towns and liberals attempting to take guns from responsible owners. They are also the ones most likely to self-identify as “anti-woke.”