The Rise of Spirit Warriors on the Christian Right

Broadly speaking, this style of religion is not necessarily about a fixed set of doctrines or denominations. It is more of an attitude, a set of frameworks, and a shared language. By way of slapping a hopelessly simplistic phrase on a complicated reality, I will call it “Spirit Warrior Christianity.” Ron DeSantis knows what I am talking about. In a speech at Hillsdale College, the nondenominational Christian institution that is a major player in the religious right’s war on public education, the Florida GOP governor paraphrased a passage from Ephesians that serves as a guidepost and virtue signal for this new style of religion: “Put on the full armor of God. Stand firm against the left’s schemes,” he said, substituting “the left” for the biblical phrasing “the devil.” He repeated the same trope at the 2021 Road to Majority Conference, an influential annual gathering of conservative activists, strategists, and politicians sponsored by Ralph Reed’s Faith and Freedom Coalition. Other politicians at the conference drew on the same variety of religious expression. “We are soldiers in God’s army engaged in spiritual warfare for our country,” Texas Congressman Louie Gohmert declared at the most recent Road to Majority conference in Nashville, Tennessee. “We can fight or fail.”

Not everyone caught up in the fervor for this style of religious expression comes down on the same side of the political aisle. Yet it is ripe for political exploitation mainly from the extreme right. If you want to understand the American right’s lurch toward authoritarianism—that is, if you want to understand how Trump, of all people, came to be anointed as “God’s man” and why his would-be successor, DeSantis, ran an ad insinuating he is the recipient of God’s endorsement—you need to know something about this movement and the political aims of those who promote it.

On a warm California night in April 1906, William Seymour, a 35-year-old traveling preacher whose parents were emancipated from slavery, along with seven friends, was waiting to communicate with God when suddenly they all fell to the floor “as though hit by a bolt of lightning” and began speaking in tongues. The Azusa Street Revival, named after the street in Los Angeles where the event took place, was explicitly multiracial and gender-inclusive from the start. Not surprisingly, it was considered wildly unorthodox by many prominent white theologians; an article in the Los Angeles Times condemned the “disgraceful intermingling of the races.” By 1915, the Azusa Street Revival had lost much of its momentum, but it eventually powered the extraordinary rise of a new branch of Christianity called Pentecostalism, which itself contributed to subsequent waves of charismatic and neo-charismatic expression.