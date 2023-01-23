The Rise of Spirit Warriors on the Christian Right

If you paid attention to last November’s midterm campaigns, you will have noticed that there was a surprising number of “prophets” on the hustings, along with a variety show’s worth of other religious entrepreneurs offering their takes on the apocalyptic stakes in the election. Speaking on behalf of coup-supporter Doug Mastriano’s failed campaign for Pennsylvania governor, for example, Julie Green of Julie Green Ministries, who claims to be in direct communication with God and regularly offers “prophetic word” through her YouTube channel, foresaw the execution of those who denied that the 2020 election was stolen. Over in California, Jim Garlow, a politically connected pastor whose ministry, Well Versed, targets government leaders, cast the state’s Democratic governor, Gavin Newsom, as “the chief of the baby-killers” and invited “intercession prayer leader” Maryal Boumann to his show, World Prayer Network, which is posted on YouTube, to discuss California’s “diabolical” Proposition 1, which added the right to the use of contraception and abortion to the state’s Constitution. In an Atlanta, Georgia, arena, Lance Wallnau, who is affiliated with the prophets and apostles of the neo-charismatic Reformation Prayer Network, which aims to “reverse the curse over America” by “igniting a holy reformation in every sphere of society,” and who claimed that former President Donald Trump was “anointed” by God to “restore the crumbling walls that separate us from cultural collapse,” prayed over Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene to a cheering crowd.

You might also have noticed the many warnings about demons and spiritual battle on the campaign trail. In the runoff for the Georgia Senate, which he lost by a narrow margin, Herschel Walker—he of the vampires and werewolves—alerted us that the nation is entangled in “spiritual battle” and offered himself as a “warrior for God.” On Eric Metaxas’s radio show, where he interviews conservative politicians and cultural figures, repeat guest Roger Stone told Metaxas that a “demonic portal” had opened above the White House. At an Idaho stop on Mike Flynn’s ReAwaken America tour in September—a traveling road show of conspiracists, candidates for political office, and religious zealots—the Pentecostal pastor Mark Burns called out to the cheering crowd, “I’ve come here to declare war on every demonic, demon-possessed Democrat that comes from the gates of hell.” Sean Feucht, a preacher known for hosting large-scale public evangelism events and a repeat guest on the ReAwaken America tour circuit, cast Democratic initiatives as “schemes of the devil in the political realm.”

This idea that the American political realm is a place of “spiritual warfare”—in a literal, not metaphorical, sense—is one of the defining elements of the new forms of highly politicized religion that are surging across the country.

This idea that the American political realm is a place of “spiritual warfare”—in a literal, not metaphorical, sense—is one of the defining elements of the new forms of highly politicized religion that are surging across the country. Some—but by no means all—of the figures claiming special vision into the demonic struggles of our times are associated with neo-charismatic movements such as the New Apostolic Reformation, or NAR, which grew up around the late C. Peter Wagner, an author and missionary who spent a decade and a half in Bolivia before becoming a professor of church growth at Fuller Theological Seminary’s School of World Mission in Pasadena, California. Wagner is frequently characterized as the NAR’s “intellectual godfather” and played a pivotal role in popularizing its vision of modern-day apostles and prophets, “spiritual warfare” with demons and “territorial spirits,” and the ideology of Seven Mountains Dominionism, which says conservative Christians are to take control of the seven key features, often referred to as “mountains” or “molders,” of culture, including government, business, media, education, entertainment, family, and religion. The NAR is perhaps the most extreme representative of the Pentecostal movement’s offshoots. But some of the same patterns of thought and expression popular among Christian apostolic and prophetic movements are gaining traction among those who identify with other religious movements and denominations.