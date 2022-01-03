The Life Coaches Fueling the “Ex-Evangelical” Movement

When Micah Murray was a teenager, he took a vow of purity and wore a ring to commemorate his pledge. Like millions of evangelical youth, he believed that if he remained chaste until his wedding day, God would bless him in marriage with out-of-this-world sex and much more. As a teenage “soldier for Christ,” he just as fervently opposed homosexuality and feminism. It wasn’t until he reached adulthood that he began to question if these religious beliefs were doing more harm than good in the world. That’s when he began to read more widely on topics of theology, philosophy, and other fields. He eventually came to the conclusion that much of what he’d been sold as divine truth was actually inspired by the more earthbound politics of the Religious Right.

Today, Murray is one of a growing number of “deconstruction coaches” who provide intellectual, spiritual, and emotional support to others who are unpacking—or “deconstructing,” to use the parlance of the day—their conservative religious upbringing. While Murray is an atheist in seminary, many other coaches are Christian. Though their motivations and methods vary, these professionals all agree that religion influenced by conservative political dogma (white evangelicalism, in particular) has been disastrous for individuals and society alike, as leaders have used doctrine to support such evils as misogyny, sexual abuse, racism, eugenics, and xenophobia.

In one-on-one and group settings, coaches help clients to separate universal truths from man-made ones, often with the aid of bestselling works of history such as Kristin Kobes Du Mez’s Jesus and John Wayne: How White Evangelicals Corrupted a Faith and Fractured a Nation. Recognizing that faith crises often lead to identity crises, coaches also give clients room to figure out who they are–or who they could become—without their old beliefs.