Many Americans are apt to lay the blame for the radical turn in the American legal and political system on former President Donald Trump. But in some ways Trump was just a front man—a useful tool for a new and radicalized conservative movement. This movement has no single leader, but it does have power brokers who bring the relevant parties together. Among the most prominent is Leonard Leo, the longtime executive vice president of the Federalist Society. Leo has shuffled his titles in the past year, but he’s still in the game, and the Supreme Court’s week of horrors is best understood as the starting point rather than the culmination of what he has in mind for the future of the United States.

The Federalist Society’s leading role in the conservative movement started not long after the election of former president Bill Clinton. Leo, a Catholic ultraconservative, came to the conclusion that righteous religion would never win at the ballot box. He was certain that the public, in his view seduced by the shallow values of a liberalizing culture, would not voluntarily submit to the necessary dose of moral medicine needed to save the nation. The last best chance to rescue civilization, he concluded, was to take over the courts. If activists could funnel just enough true believers onto the bench, especially onto the Supreme Court, they just might be able to reverse the moral tide.

“He figured out 20 years ago that conservatives had lost the culture war,” said Leo’s former media relations director, Tom Carter. “Abortion, gay rights, contraception—conservatives didn’t have a chance if public opinion prevailed. So they needed to stack the courts.”