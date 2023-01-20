No, Weakening Russia Is Not “Costing Peanuts” for the U.S.

A headline at the Center for European Policy Analysis a few days earlier put it more simply: “It’s Costing Peanuts for the U.S. to Defeat Russia.” Timothy Ash, an associate fellow in the Russia and Eurasia program at Chatham House, argued in a guest post that “from numerous perspectives, when viewed from a bang-per-buck perspective, U.S. and Western support for Ukraine is an incredibly cost-effective investment.... A Russia continually mired in a war it cannot win is a huge strategic win for the U.S. Why would anyone object to that?”

Such defenses are materializing because Americans increasingly do object to that. Support for financing Ukraine’s defenses is showing cracks among the public, as the number of Americans who believe the U.S. is doing too much for Ukraine rose from 6 percent in March to 30 percent in November. That shift was almost entirely driven by Republicans, among whom opposition rose from 6 percent to 48 percent during that period—fueled, no doubt, by growing criticism of the U.S. involvement in the war by conservative media and Republicans in Congress. Still, other polls show that a larger majority of Democrats than Republicans support diplomatic efforts to end the war, even if it involves Ukrainian concessions.

On the face of it, the economic value argument is valid: The cost of degrading the Russian military would have been infinitely higher had the U.S. fought Russia itself. Yet this is an incomplete, if not misleading, accounting exercise because it doesn’t show the many hidden costs to the U.S. of a prolonged war—one in which we’re becoming even more involved, as President Biden prepares another weapons package for Ukraine and weighs support for attacking Russian-held Crimea.

