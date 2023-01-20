Experts: Biden Doc Probe Should End in Six Months. Unless ...

That means that investigating this should involve tracking down and interviewing a very defined set of Biden staffers and officials. “I think it’s obviously a pretty simple case that’s just going to involve talking to the staffers involved in, first, packing Biden out of the White House and then secondly maintaining the records at the place where they’ve been located,” said Brian Greer, a former CIA lawyer who runs an indispensable Twitter account on national security.

Neil Eggleston, a former White House counsel under then-President Obama, said he could see this investigation wrapping up in “a matter of weeks” or months. “This seems to be an investigation that could be conducted quite quickly. There are just not that many people for [Special Counsel Robert] Hur to talk to. There’s whoever did the packing, maybe more than one person who supervised the packing,” Eggleston said. “They’ll want to talk to whoever transported the boxes either to the Penn Center or to Wilmington. Pretty sure that that person will say he or she didn’t look at the boxes and then there’ll be some interviews in connection to how were they found in November and why were they found and how did all that come up? But this seems to me to be a very limited number of people who need to be interviewed, so my view is that could all happen quickly.”

The Biden White House has not handled the matter adroitly from a p.r. perspective. Biden himself as well as his communications team have struggled to answer basic questions about the documents and how they got there. At the same time, the Biden legal team has been forthcoming with investigators and the public. In a conference call with reporters earlier this week, Ian Sams, a special assistant to the president and a senior advisor to the White House Counsel’s Office, opened the Q&A session by saying Biden “takes classified information seriously. That’s why as soon as the initial documents were discovered, he directed his team to ensure that any materials were properly returned to the government.”