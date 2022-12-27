Why 2023 May Be the Year That Fate Finally Catches Up With Donald Trump

If they choose to take one of those off-ramps now, it will be because they’ve finally come to the conclusion that, although they may not be able to win elections without Donald, they definitely can’t win any with him. They will reject him while continuing the policies he rubber-stamped on their behalf. The Republican Party is a party of autocrats and fascists. Jettisoning Donald won’t change that. Our job is to tie him around their necks like the albatross he is while reminding anybody who will pay attention that, either explicitly or tacitly, they supported his cruelty, his misogyny, his racism, his anti-Semitism, his destruction of norms, his flouting of tradition, his mendacity, his stealing of highly classified top-secret documents, his refusal to concede his loss, his incitement of an insurrection, and his role in the deaths of over a million Americans. They went along with all of this because it has served them.

The January 6th Committee report was released before Christmas, and it is devastating. But the report is simply that. and the charges are merely referrals. There is a chance in the end that it all will have been purely symbolic, that the real indictment of Donald will be the judgment of history.

To say that this is unsatisfying would be an understatement of vast proportions. Because what happens to Donald is not simply about justice or fairness. The crossroads at which we currently find ourselves has more to do with whether those in a position to heal our broken institutions decide instead to do nothing, thereby leaving us, and our country, broken permanently.