This Company Is Suing the U.S. Over the Keystone Pipeline Cancellation. Taxpayers Are Footing the Bill.

“What makes ISDS so outrageous—and why it’s become so unpopular—is that there are these arbitration panels that private sector lawyers sit as arbitrators making top dollar per diems,” says Melinda St. Louis, director of the non-profit Public Citizen’s Global Trade Watch. “But then they also can, separately, be corporate lawyers that are bringing cases on behalf of corporations to other arbitration tribunals. What we typically think of as a judicial system—as independent—that is not the way this works.”

Arbitrators who specialize in this corner of the law are appointed as tribunal members, and then set the fees paid by either side of the dispute within an established cap (reevaluated “from time to time” by World Bank leadership, per ICSID rules) and following certain pre-determined guidelines. The fact that such fees are administered by the hour, St. Louis points out, can give tribunal members an incentive to stretch things out. Suits in recent years have gotten longer; a 2021 study by the law firm Allen & Overy found that ISDS cases decided after 2017 lasted an average of one year and six months longer than those decided before that year.

Most ISDS cases have been administered by or heard under the rules of either ICSID or the UN Commission on International Trade Law, a subsidiary of the UN General Assembly. While these institutions are both at least quasi-democratic—countries are members of the UN and World Bank—lesser-used tribunals are entirely private enterprises, including the London Court of International Arbitration and the International Chamber of Commerce.