Escape from McKinseyland

What has allowed this vast influence to go mostly unnoticed is McKinsey’s strict commitment to what might generously be called client confidentiality, which incidentally also keeps the firm’s own activities almost totally hidden from view. On one hand, as the authors note, McKinsey tends not to claim any public credit for its business successes; on the other, this code of silence means that it has been able to dodge both scrutiny and culpability when its business advice ends in corporate public relations disasters. In the late 1990s, for instance, when the firm was contracted by Disneyland to audit the park’s operations, McKinsey advised a program of “cost avoidance,” a bloodless euphemism for staff layoffs, fewer trainings for employees, and cutbacks to ride maintenance. In the wake of the downsizing, several parkgoers were injured or died on rides that staffers said had malfunctioned as a result of the severe cost-cutting. But as a third party, McKinsey was removed enough from the chain of command that it was able to say its consulting work was “not related to the tragic incidents at Disney.”

If McKinsey’s foundational principle of guarding its clients’ interests initially sounds vaguely noble, in practice it means that McKinsey exists primarily—if not exclusively—to help companies cut costs and juice profits. (McKinsey’s selflessness in this regard also conveniently happens to make the firm itself quite a lot of money; in 2021, it posted $10.6 billion in revenue.) McKinsey’s aptitude for increasing client profit, after all, is what helped the firm build a sterling reputation in both the private and public sectors. And though the McKinsey method has long drawn criticism—in his 2013 book, The Firm, reporter Duff McDonald famously wrote that McKinsey had been the “impetus for more layoffs than any other entity in corporate history”—it wasn’t until a few years ago that the firm found itself at the center of several full-blown public scandals.

In 2019, New York Times investigations by Bogdanich and Forsythe revealed that McKinsey had worked with Purdue Pharma to jack up OxyContin sales when hundreds of thousands of people had already died from opioids and the pharmaceutical industry was increasingly under fire. Worse still, court filings in 2020 revealed that partners had discussed destroying incriminating documents. That same year, ProPublica reported that McKinsey had consulted for ICE while authorities were separating migrant children from their parents. In a memo that scandalized even some ICE staffers themselves, the firm had suggested that ICE scale back food and medical care at detention facilities to save money. According to Bogdanich and Forsythe, the company had been so good about keeping these and other projects confidential that even a number of its own consultants were unaware of the harrowing human costs of their employer’s activities until evidence surfaced in the media.