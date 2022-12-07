The Gamification of Everything Is No Fun

You’ve Been Played: How Corporations, Governments, and Schools Use Games to Control Us All by Adrian Hon Buy on Bookshop

The problems of “microwork”—not least companies’ efforts to pass it off as an innocuous “game” that grants “players” the freedom to “choose” tasks—is at the center of You’ve Been Played: How Corporations, Governments, and Schools Use Games to Control Us All. Its author, Adrian Hon, created Zombies, Run!, a smartphone game that incentivizes running and that has been downloaded more than 10 million times, and founded a company that produces games for clients like the BBC, Penguin Books, Microsoft, and the British Museum. His central argument, as suggested by the subtitle, is that “gamification has become the twenty-first century’s most advanced form of behavioral control.”

The argument isn’t entirely new. The application of game design principles like leaderboards, progress bars, points, badges, levels, challenges, and activity streaks to nongame ends has seeped into just about every domain of modern life, from sleeping and exercising to studying and social credit systems. In certain cases—like motivating users to learn a new language or pick up a new instrument—the deployment of game principles may be benign. This is what Hon calls “generic gamification.” “Coercive gamification,” by contrast, is “abusive,” “exploitative,” and “authoritarian.” This is what happens when game technology is used to get Turkers to work longer hours for lower pay. Here, games reinforce structures that penalize “users” for taking breaks, losing interest, or disobeying the neoliberal imperative to be available to work at all times.

Mechanical Turk is named for an eighteenth-century contraption that gave the illusion that it could play chess, when in fact the “machine” simply concealed a chess master who controlled its movements from within. Taking inspiration from this 250-year-old scam, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos launched Amazon Mechanical Turk, or AMT, in 2005 as a way for businesses to outsource tasks to humans that algorithms, for all their vaunted computational power, cannot perform well, such as identifying images. For workers, the experience of completing Captcha challenge after Captcha challenge often has the perverse effect of making them feel less human and more like “intelligent artifices,” to borrow Anna Weiner’s resonant phrase, or “a piece of software” catering to the caprices of invisible bosses.