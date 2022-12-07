The Gamification of Everything Is No Fun

Whereas employers in the past timed their workers with stopwatches, they now have recourse to thousands of data points on their workers.

Hon identifies any kind of work consisting of “repetitive tasks and of sufficient scale” as “a prime target for Digital Taylorism.” Taylorism 2.0 comprises everything from warehouse work to programming to truck and taxi driving. In trucking, fleet telematics systems use leaderboards and competitions to “motivate individual drivers and teams to compete for better scores, badges, prizes, and bonuses,” in the words of the founder of Cambridge Mobile Telematics. Uber uses “quests” to lure drivers into working for longer hours, and Lyft similarly offers “streak bonuses” to drivers who accept back-to-back rides. What these examples share is the reliance on large pools of data about workers—a phenomenon that has led privacy scholars to warn of a “scored society” or the rise of “informational capitalism.” The work that, for Hon, best expresses Digital Taylorism’s “infantilizing gamification,” though, is working at a call center. Here, timers on computers have replaced stopwatches, measuring the duration of calls down to the second and tracking how workers’ performance ranks next to their own past performance, their team average, and “company benchmarks.”

He cites a 2020 ProPublica investigation on Arise Virtual Solutions, a secretive company that works with independent contractors to service clients like Airbnb, Barnes & Noble, Comcast, Disney, Peloton, and Walgreens. Among other things, ProPublica found that Arise asked quality assurance performance facilitators to score agents’ calls to the sixth decimal point against a 40-item scorecard. If an agent expressed “genuine interest in helping,” he was awarded 3.75 points. If he was solicitous and used “empathetic statements,” he received two points. If he was “confrontational,” he was docked 100 points. Call center workers are an exemplary case of how companies now routinely accumulate thousands of data points on individual workers, making them less “individuals” than what Gilles Deleuze called “dividuals,” beings who are increasingly dividable and combinable, like pieces of a Lego set.

While Hon warns of the dangers of gamification, his book is not entirely a tech apostate’s account. For all his caution, he believes in ethical gaming. The gamification of civic engagement, he proposes, could help citizens better understand planning decisions and take part in democratic processes like participatory budgeting. (Other examples that he cites, like the Covid Tracking Project—a volunteer effort to collect data on Covid-19 during the height of the pandemic—seem less like instances of good gamification than marvels of crowdsourcing.) Elsewhere, Hon has argued that we should build “digital democracy systems” that foster “multiplayer” engagement, like user-friendly platforms that replicate the experience of participating in citizen assemblies.