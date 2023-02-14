Robert Kagan and Interventionism’s Big Reboot

Yet what is remarkable is how far Kagan goes in acknowledging that the United States once spurned its destiny so fully. This history of restraint makes neoconservative precept far from self-evident. Kagan once insisted that the inward-looking and standoffish reputation of U.S. foreign policy for most of its history did not match the facts of our defiance of the age-old oppression of kings from the start, and our expansionist zeal in spreading the gospel of freedom even when this country was a poorer, smaller, weaker power. But then, Dangerous Nation was composed before neoconservatism had melted down.

The Ghost at the Feast reflects the implosion of that confidence. Americans had to cease their “abstention from the world,” not just then but now, too. Where Kagan once insisted that neoconservatism was a birthright, now he wants to illuminate what goes wrong when Americans agonizingly give it up. Whatever his intentions, Kagan proves that interventionism is difficult to generate and sustain; if it took the extraordinary events leading up to World War II to justify it in the 1940s, then it’s little wonder that so many Americans lack enthusiasm for it today. A onetime crisis does not justify decades of policy stasis.

And more than at any time in his career, Kagan also registers interventionism’s costs and implausibilities even as he doubles down on it. First of all, he insists, U.S. wars have always been wars of choice, including World War II. He agrees that “American security was not immediately or even prospectively threatened.” Indeed, Kagan even entertains arguments that the war in the Pacific could have been avoided, since Japan’s attack on Pearl Harbor followed U.S. provocation; he cites former President Herbert Hoover, who wrote the day after the attack that years of “putting pins in rattlesnakes finally got this country bitten.” “The Japanese would have preferred not to go to war with the United States,” Kagan agrees. The “invulnerability” of the United States is a powerful reason not to fight, Kagan concedes; and if so, then it also follows that our later record, in the arms trade and in proxy engagements alongside repeated wars, has always required arguments that go beyond self-defense.