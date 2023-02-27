The Betrayal of Adam Smith

Perhaps most surprising is that Smith was deeply concerned about the implications of the very division of labor that he championed. Early in The Wealth of Nations, he described a pin factory. One person straightens the wire, another draws it out, someone else cuts it, yet another molds the head, and a different worker attaches it. In this way, they could produce tens of thousands of pins in a single day, whereas a single worker doing all the steps alone could only make a few dozen. For Smith, the efficiency of specialization—both within a single factory, and on the order of the society as a whole—was at the bedrock of the new social order; it was what led to the expansion of material wealth. But at the end of Wealth, Smith launches an attack on the very division of labor that he previously championed. It turns out that breaking down the task of pin-making into its constituent parts winds up creating a working life that is intolerable. “The man whose whole life is spent in performing a few simple operations … becomes as stupid and ignorant as it is possible for a human creature to become,” he warns, insisting that such is the “torpor of his mind” that he can no longer engage in rational conversation, let alone come to any just judgment about even personal matters. In the “barbarous societies,” by contrast, “invention is kept alive, and the mind is not suffered to fall into that drowsy stupidity” that Smith thought characterized the common people of his own day.

Smith raises these points—which invert almost perfectly the beginning of the book—as he calls for “government” to do something to stop this course of events, by making education available to all. He ups the ante to appeal to conservatives interested in preserving social stability as he suggests that, without general education, the nation will eventually no longer be able to produce people who are fit for the military, implying that the restive, stupid masses may be unusually susceptible to political manipulation and even rebellion. However, it’s hard to read this passage without wondering: Is education adequate? Will literate pinmakers be content screwing on the heads? Can public education really redress the numb emptiness instilled by the division of labor? How can the problems Smith describes really be resolved?

Smith felt no obligation to answer these questions, or to present a seamless and consistent account of the new economic sensibility he described. He was content to note the contradictions and allow them to exist. This has, of course, allowed generations of thinkers to read and use Smith in their own ways, to seek what they want to in his work, to emphasize some parts and downplay others. Reading Smith against the grain of the conventional wisdom is exciting precisely because he has been so thoroughly claimed by the right. But at the same time, he can’t simply be adopted by the left. In numerous ways, Smith seems to embody many of the tensions within capitalism itself—its roots in rebellion, its obsession with social order and property, its simultaneous extension of freedom and of suppression. He observed and documented the spirit of a new world that was coming into existence. As Liu’s rich account demonstrates, we cannot know what he would have made of that new order once it had ossified, as it has today.