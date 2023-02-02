The Americans Who Are Fleeing the United States

To be sure, America has yet to go full bore into tyranny. But there’s a sense that American democracy and the protections for minorities that depend on its health are living on borrowed time, that one or two election cycles or Supreme Court decisions are all that stand between freedom and fascism. It’s hard to watch hate and rage toward minorities contaminate and infect our politics and society like the putrid tentacles of a demonic slime mold, carrying the imprimatur of powerful and connected people, without thinking back to the growing political violence and attacks on minorities occurring against a backdrop of freedom and democracy during the Weimar Republic that preceded the Third Reich. It’s the air of menace in the night before everything goes dark forever.

Consider that far-right extremists felt emboldened to venture into a gay neighborhood to harass a drag queen story time event and attempted to invade the apartment building of a gay elected official, while a Times of Israel analysis found that hate crimes against Jews in New York City doubled between 2020 and 2022. It begs a chilling question: If things like this can happen in a highly progressive and diverse metropolis that is home to one of the largest LGBTQ communities in the world and the largest Jewish community outside of Israel, then how safe is anywhere in America, and for how much longer?

For trans people in particular, the sense of threat has become so extreme that some have contemplated seeking asylum in Europe. Such thinking is likely premature, as conditions in the U.S. are not quite bad enough that European nations would grant LGBTQ Americans asylum, especially when the U.S. itself remains a top destination for LGBTQ asylum-seekers. But trans people driven to such levels of desperation are a troubling indicator of where things are headed here. For the same reason that LGBTQ people have long been among the earliest victims of fascist regimes, Republicans are attacking trans people because they’re an easy target. But they’re far from the only target, which is why they’re also attacking drag queens and smearing the whole LGBTQ community as “groomers” and an “evil cult.”