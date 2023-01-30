Armed Cops Should Not Be Making Traffic Stops. Period.

Every bit as disturbing as the savagery displayed by the Memphis police officers who beat Tyre Nichols within an inch of his life was the utter nonchalance they displayed as they went about it. In the fourth video, the one from the mounted police cam, four or five officers engage in kicking, punching, and beating Nichols for four or five minutes. He lays on the street corner, seemingly near lifelessness (he died three days later in the hospital). But after the violence ends, the police officers just…stand around. No one is in a panic. No one is calling EMS. No one is even trying to look at Nichols to see if he’s breathing, if he can speak. It’s the definition of depraved indifference to human life. No one with even an average conscience can watch it without wondering: What happened to these men to make them like this? What is it about the culture they inhabit that turned them into such monsters?

We are taught that cops aren’t like this. In the movies and TV, it’s a signal to audiences that the cop is decent and honest if he shoots an assailant and immediately radios for medical help. I don’t doubt that there are many cops who do this. They don’t want a death on their conscience—about three-quarters of cops report never pulling their service revolvers even once in their careers—an indication that violent incidents can be unexpected and traumatic for them, too. They don’t want internal affairs in their business for the next two years of their lives. There’s no statistic for the number of times level-headed cops de-escalated potentially violent situations, so we’ll never know how often that happens, but it does.