The Sick Message That Trump Is Sending to MAGA America

Typical of Trump’s upside-down worldview, the order paints transgender people—who are more vulnerable to violence than almost anyone else in our society—as predators, and imagines victimhood where none exists. Titled “Defending Women from Gender Ideology Extremism and Restoring Biological Truth to the Federal Government,” it states, “my Administration will defend women’s rights and protect freedom of conscience by using clear and accurate language and policies that recognize women are biologically female, and men are biologically male.” Trump, a proven misogynist who has been accused of sexual assault by more than two dozen women, and whom a jury has found liable for sexual abuse, is now claiming to be the protector of women against transgender people. Of course, there’s no evidence that transgender people are a threat to women; the biggest threat to women, as we all know, is men.

Which brings us to Trump’s pick for secretary of defense, Pete Hegseth, who has been accused of sexual assault, marital abuse, and alcoholism. A police report from 2017 shows that a woman accused Hegseth of sexual assaulting her in a California hotel room. (He denies the accusation, and settled with his accuser in 2023.) Earlier this week, his ex-sister-in-law told senators that her sister, who was Hegseth’s second wife, feared for her safety and had a code word to use with people close to her “if she felt she needed to get away from Hegseth.” Last month, The New Yorker’s Jane Meyer revealed that a whistleblower report on Hegseth, pertaining to his tenure as president of Concerned Veterans for America, “states that, at one point, Hegseth had to be restrained while drunk from joining the dancers on the stage of a Louisiana strip club, where he had brought his team. The report also says that Hegseth, who was married at the time, and other members of his management team sexually pursued the organization’s female staffers, whom they divided into two groups—the ‘party girls’ and the ‘not party girls.’”

It doesn’t take a stretch of the imagination to understand what Trump sees in Hegseth: a fellow-traveler in the brotherhood of pussy-grabbers. All the braying from Democrats about Hegseth’s inexperience, history of inebriation, and low opinion of women is just the product of the woke mind virus. Hegseth, see, is the actual victim here—the one in need of Trump’s protection. By nominating him for one of the government’s most important, powerful positions, Trump is sending the message that over the next four years this type of behavior will be tolerated, perhaps even celebrated—but certainly not punished. It’s a message that MAGA America undoubtedly hears loud and clear: Impunity for we, and none for thee.