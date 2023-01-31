The Blue Slip Is the Hot New Senate Tradition That Democrats Should Abolish

Democrats also have good reason to resent the blue-slip system and its abuses. Florida Senator Marco Rubio famously failed to return a blue slip for Mary Flores, whom Obama had nominated to a district judgeship in the Sunshine State in 2014, even though Rubio himself had recommended her to the White House. The senator had previously blocked another nominee, William Thomas, that he had also recommended to Obama. Both nominations were eventually withdrawn. In Flores’s case, the vacancy went unfilled until the Trump administration took over in 2017, allowing Republicans to install a nominee they preferred.

An even more extreme example occurred in North Carolina, where Judge Malcolm Howard took senior status—a form of semi-retirement for judges that opens up a vacancy but allows them to still hear some cases—in 2005. Democrats declined to hold a vote on George W. Bush’s nominee to fill the seat after retaking the Senate in 2006. North Carolina’s two Republican senators then used blue slips to block hearings on two nominees—Patricia Timmons-Goodson and Jennifer May-Parker—who would have each been the first Black women to hold a federal judgeship in North Carolina. Trump eventually managed to get Richard Myers, his second nominee to the job, confirmed by the Senate in 2019—fourteen years after the vacancy originally arose.

There is nothing particularly sacrosanct about the blue slip. It is not some divinely inspired wisdom that was revealed to the Founding Fathers in Philadelphia. Nor is it a long-established rule that Americans have come to expect from the Senate. (I doubt most Americans even know it exists.) The blue slip is most conspicuously not grounded in anything substantial—it’s not an official part of the Senate rules, just a policy or practice that various Senate Judiciary Committee chairs have abided by in various forms.