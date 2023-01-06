Biden’s Judicial Revolution Marches On in 2023

But the Trump administration and its right-wing legal allies still touted each of those flips as a victory in the conservative legal movement’s campaign to reshape the courts in its own image. The Biden administration has also spent less time on jurisprudential purity than Trump did, with no outside figures playing the same role in the Biden White House that Federalist Society executive Leonard Leo did for the Trump White House. This is not to say that there is no “liberal legal movement,” but its incentives and goals are not readily comparable to its conservative counterpart. Nor is there a single theory of law comparable to originalism that is considered essential for each liberal nominee to believe in, for better or worse.

Biden’s aggressive pace may also be unsustainable. The rate of future judicial vacancies is hard to predict for reasons that are both human and actuarial. Only a particular judge knows when and whether they will retire. As it stands, however, Senate Democrats have only confirmed 28 appellate-court nominees and only seven further vacancies are currently outstanding. Since some judges time their retirements depending on which president holds the White House, Trump reaped an early bumper crop by replacing conservative judges who had waited out Obama’s eight-year tenure. A last-minute rush of liberal judicial retirements seems unlikely by comparison.

There is also one big reason why Biden’s imprint on the federal courts, though significant, will struggle to match Trump: the Supreme Court. The Biden administration successfully nominated Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson to the high court earlier this year to replace the outgoing Stephen Breyer, accomplishing a key liberal goal in securing that seat for the foreseeable future. But no further vacancy appears imminent from the other eight justices, including the court’s two remaining liberals, who have now served for more than a decade each. Trump, by comparison, took advantage of an unusually rapid succession of vacancies to confirm a third of the high court’s current members. Those victories far outweigh any of his successes in the lower courts.