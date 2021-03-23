Banning Chicken Cages Won’t Make Eggs Humane

It might seem cynical to criticize consumers and animal rights activists for celebrating victories for animals. Pro-animal groups like HSUS wage comically asymmetric warfare against animal abuse, using whatever means at their disposal to challenge multi-billion-dollar agribusiness corporations, and to appeal to the ethics of a public that, by and large, not only eats animals but scorns those who lobby for them. The HSUS, far and away the largest animal interest organization in the USA, has an annual revenue of $249 million and an operating budget of $200 million; People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), the second-largest, spends $60 million a year. For comparison, the country’s biggest egg producer, Mississippi-based Cal-Maine Foods, raked in 1.3 billion dollars last year. That these groups can build public support and pressure politicians to pass state-wide changes in regulation in the face of massive lobbying from animal ag is a feat nothing short of herculean.

The bigger question, however, is whether going cage-free is enough and whether it can be an incremental step in making the food system kinder to animals. There is a long-standing debate in animal rights circles between so-called abolitionists and welfarists. The former argue that the end goal of pro-animal activism is something close to universal veganism and the end of animal agriculture; proponents of the latter argue that any win that improves the lives of animals is worth pursuing. The two groups are frequently at odds over tactics and political theories of change.

Call it the humane paradox: more animals suffering, but each one suffering slightly less.

But we don’t need to take hardline positions on animal rights to question the logic of pursuing incremental changes to animal production like going cage-free. Not only are the welfare benefits of cage-free farms questionable, but winning cage-free legislation is hard work. Currently, mostly due to the efforts of groups like HSUS, about 30 percent of the country’s egg-layig hens are free from cages. But of the country’s five biggest egg-producing states, only California, where voters are uniquely motivated to vote for animal welfare improvements, has cage-free legislation passed. (Utah isn’t even in the top 10 in terms of egg production capacity.) Winning similar victories in hardline ag states like Iowa and Ohio will be harder. And it’s unclear whether winning cage-free commitments builds momentum for other wins. Even without such regulations, egg producers happily advertise cage-free eggs on cartons, and charge premium prices for them. If groups like HSUS advertise cage-free as a major win for animals, many consumers may be placated that their eggs are humane after all. Convincing them with future campaigns that that’s not actually the case might not work. And none of this addresses the myriad other harms of chicken agriculture such as chick culling or the impacts on workers, the environment, and local communities.

The problem isn’t the cages: it’s the factory farming model itself. Any incremental reforms that allow factory farms to operate profitably and without majorly reducing their output don’t actually challenge this model. Think of it as an asymptote on a graph: a line you can approach but never quite reach. Even if groups like HSUS can keep winning incremental concessions, which might slightly improve individual animals’ lives, these will do little to fundamentally change how our food system treats the animals it produces or to stem the expansion of factory farms or meat and egg consumption. Call it the humane paradox: more animals suffering, but each one suffering slightly less.