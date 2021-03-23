Banning Chicken Cages Won’t Make Eggs Humane

Chickens freed from cages, as they have been in California and will be in Utah, aren’t freed from factory farms. Cage-free production doesn’t mean that chickens are set free to peck at the ground and flutter their wings in the sun. In fact, it’s not even clear what exactly cage-free means. There is no single, legally defined standard for cage-free production. The Utah law, like California’s before it, requires that producers meet the minimum animal welfare standards set out by the United Egg Producers, an industry group. These set the minimum space available to each hen at between one and 1.5 square feet each, depending on the specific type of housing. Of course, this might allow them to move around, but according to peer-reviewed research published in the journal Poultry Science, one square foot of space doesn’t let the average hen turn around unobstructed, and even 1.5 square feet don’t let her spread out her wings. To be able to move comfortably, chickens would need at the very least two square feet each, but ideally much more. Providing them more space, however, is unaffordable. The business model of factory farming, after all, is predicated on confining a lot of animals in small spaces, and cage-free factory farms remain factory farms through and through. And it’s not even clear that removing hens from cages improves their welfare. Broilers are already cage-free and suffer horribly in confined barns, including because they are hurt by other birds as they try to jockey for space or establish pecking order. As animal scientists have noted, the design of the space matters more than whether it’s cage-free. And even then it’s uncertain that space—as opposed to the amount and quality of feed, access to water, and not having their beaks trimmed—is the deciding factor of improved animal welfare.

It might seem cynical to criticize consumers and animal rights activists for celebrating victories for animals. Pro-animal groups like the Humane Society of the United States wage comically asymmetric warfare against animal abuse, using whatever means at their disposal to challenge multibillion-dollar agribusiness corporations, and to appeal to the ethics of a public that, by and large, not only eats animals but scorns those who lobby for them. The HSUS, far and away the largest animal interest organization in the USA, has an annual revenue of $249 million and an operating budget of $200 million; People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, the second-largest, spends $60 million a year. For comparison, the country’s biggest egg producer, Mississippi-based Cal-Maine Foods, raked in $1.3 billion last year. That these groups can build public support and pressure politicians to pass statewide changes in regulation in the face of massive lobbying from animal ag is a feat nothing short of herculean.

The bigger question, however, is whether going cage-free is enough and whether it can be an incremental step in making the food system kinder to animals. There is a long-standing debate in animal rights circles between so-called abolitionists and welfarists. The former argue that the end goal of pro-animal activism is something close to universal veganism and the end of animal agriculture; proponents of the latter argue that any win that improves the lives of animals is worth pursuing. The two groups are frequently at odds over tactics and political theories of change.