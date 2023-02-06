The Best Thing Biden Could Do With His State of the Union Is Revive Support for Ukraine

What Biden needs to do Tuesday night is to take the time to play explainer in chief. A State of the Union is that rare moment when a president has the time and the platform to embark on an in-depth discussion of foreign policy. The moment can be misused—most notably by George W. Bush unveiling “the axis of evil” and setting the groundwork for the Iraq War in his 2002 speech. But a president could also hit the right note, as Biden did on Ukraine last year.

This is not an appeal to Biden’s speechwriters to come up with a compelling new metaphor or stirring emotional argument to sell the Ukrainian war to its skeptics. Instead of oratorical tricks, Biden should sketch out in clear fashion the strategic implications for America if Putin eventually were to succeed in his drive to swallow large chunks of Ukrainian territory. Such a presidential chalk talk would also outline the dire implications for the Baltic states—Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia, all NATO members—if Putin were not deterred in Ukraine. Biden could also explain how comparatively modest the $113 billion that America has appropriated for Ukraine in 2022 looks against the backdrop of the $31 trillion national debt and the astronomical costs if America were obligated by treaty to come to the direct military aid of a NATO ally.

There is the understandable temptation in the Biden White House to believe that there is no need to devote more than a handful of paragraphs to Ukraine in the State of the Union. The ingredients are obvious: words of praise for Zelenskiy, a surprise Ukrainian guest sitting with Jill Biden in the balcony, and concluding with a few lines underscoring the president’s resolve.