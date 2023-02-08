Relegate Manchester City

Still, even if everyone did have wink-wink-nudge-nudge awareness of what was going on, the reports of City’s financial shenanigans paint a damning picture. Desperate for the minor advantages that lead to sporting success, the club relentlessly fudged its financial data, so it could more fully utilize its clear economic advantages. There is no salary cap in European soccer, but there are financial rules that govern how clubs can spend money that limit a wealthy owner—or sovereign state—from barging in and simply buying whichever players they like. The rules themselves essentially dictate that clubs can only spend a percentage of what they bring in, which is one reason why it is so important for teams to break into European competitions, but in the increasingly competitive Premier League it is vital to qualify for the Champions League, which comes with a massive payday. Manchester City stands accused of fudging these rules. Specifically, they inflated the amount of money it was said to be bringing in and covering up its expenses—for instance, Roberto Mancini, who currently coaches Italy’s national team, was reportedly paid a secret off-book salary in addition to the one the club officially paid him.



The Premier League alleges that it has found breaches dating all the way back to 2009. Over that period, a number of Manchester City’s titles were won by the smallest of margins: Its first, in 2012, was won dramatically on the final match day of the season; in 2014 it won the league by two points, in 2019 and 2022, by just one point. It is impossible to prove that Manchester City’s financial shenanigans directly led to these titles, but it’s difficult to conclude they didn’t play some substantial role in this run of success. (To be fair, these allegations also show just how hard it is to win the Premier League—City cooked the books and often only narrowly edged out the competitions; the team has never won the Champions League.)



But there are bigger things at stake than just the fate of this club. These are allegations that cut to the heart of the integrity of the Premier League itself. A certain level of unfairness—indeed a great deal of unfairness—is baked into European soccer’s financial rules: Bigger, more successful teams get to spend more money; as long as that money is reasonably well spent, they have an enormous advantage over the competition. But Manchester City was secretly playing by of its own rules—rules that allowed them to better utilize its extraordinary financial resources in a way that skewed what passes in the league for competitive balance and financial fair play. Manchester City has dragged the entire league to the brink. Fairness is a necessity in sports; it now seems fairly clear that the Premier League is not and has not been fair for quite some time.

