Republicans’ Anti-ESG Crusade Could Hurt Retirees’ Savings

Recent analyses suggest the opposite is true: It’s the decision to forbid sustainability considerations—and blacklist companies who do—that could hurt retirement portfolios.

Recent analyses suggest the opposite is true: It’s the decision to forbid sustainability considerations—and blacklist companies who do—that could hurt retirement portfolios. A fiscal impact statement for Indiana House Bill 1008, for example—a proposal which would require the state treasurer to cut ties with financial firms that “further social, political, or ideological interests,” and limit active fund management—could cost retirees nearly $7 billion in investment returns over the next decade. That, the report states, is because the bill would bar the Indiana State Public Retirement System, or INPRS, from “using outside investment managers who pursue or market ESG investments for other clients” and “limit the potential for active management of INPRS funds.” HB 1008 is broadly similar to a series of bills passed and introduced in a number of Republican-controlled states over the last two years to restrict ESG and divest from banks and asset managers deemed to be boycotting energy companies.

“Such a decrease would reduce the estimated annual return on investment for defined benefit pensions managed by INPRS from 6.25% to 5.05%. This would likely result in increased expenditures for state employers for pension contributions,” Indiana’s Office of Fiscal and Management Analysis reported last week. “Large decreases in investment earnings,” the office stated, would require larger contributions from employers and state appropriations toward pension obligations. “The bill may effectively prohibit investment in private markets (e.g., private equity) as well as the use of active public managers.” The report notes that HB 1008’s mandates regarding proxy voting—how funds use their shares in companies to vote on corporate strategies and board composition—would cost pension funds an additional $550,000 per year for additional staffing and infrastructure, as such decisions are typically handled by outside firms.

The Indiana Chamber of Commerce has come out against the HB 1008. Republicans, however, increasingly see the Chamber of Commerce as yet another pawn of “woke capital.” House Republicans may investigate the Chamber over its embrace of ESG, while House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Republican House Majority Leader Steve Scalise both refuse to meet with the business lobby.