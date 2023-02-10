Republicans’ Anti-ESG Crusade Could Hurt Retirees’ Savings

Indiana’s report isn’t the only one that undercuts the anti-ESG crusade’s claim to fiscal responsibility. A study last year from researchers at the University of Pennsylvania and Fed Board of Governors found that the Texas legislature’s move to cut ties with allegedly “woke” financial institutions will cost the state up to $500 million. As a result of those measures, major banks that underwrite municipal bonds stopped working with local governments in Texas, keen to avoid a hassle over their positions on ESG. Governments then had to seek out smaller, more expensive firms to underwrite bond issuances for things like water treatment and high school gyms.

Despite evidence that anti-ESG measures can be costly, their stalwarts maintain that adhering to right-wing principles means maximizing profits. “Millions of hard-working Ohioans spend decades sacrificing and saving for the chance to retire with dignity,” Senate anti-ESG resolution co-sponsor and newly elected Ohio Senator J.D. Vance told the Ohio Star. “They deserve nothing less than the maximum rate of return.”

Vance attended Yale Law School with Woke Inc. author Vivek Ramaswamy, who has blanketed the right-wing speaker circuit proselytizing against ESG. The hedge fund Vance founded in 2019, Narya Capital, was an earlier investor in Ramaswamy’s anti-woke asset management firm, Strive, which has been pitching its services to red state financial officers (e.g., elected comptrollers and treasurers) and pension boards. In November, Vance told Breitbart that ESG is “basically a massive racket to enrich Wall Street and enrich the financial sector of the country.”