Prepare for A New Republican War On “Woke” Capital

There’s some debate in the financial world over whether ESG investing yields higher returns or lower returns. To some extent, the corporate-governance reforms that ESG pursues ought to make corporations more profitable by removing inefficiencies. But to whatever extent it compels investors to avoid immoral investments and pursue virtuous ones, ESG logically should produce lower investment returns. Indeed, when ESG doesn’t produce lower returns, it’s legitimate to question whether any social needs are really being met. Nothing is free.

A lot of investors want to make the world a better place, but obviously they aren’t going to tolerate significant losses, because their principal goal is to generate capital. That places a natural ceiling on how much influence anybody’s “radical environmental and social agenda” is going to warp investing. But just as ESG funds engage in playacting—the corporate governance expert Nell Minow compares them to the food companies that slapped “organic” on their products indiscriminately until the Agriculture Department established some rules—so, too, are the Republicans who fulminate about ESG.

Rep. Andy Barr, a Kentucky Republican, promises that ESG “will be one of the major focuses of oversight of a Republican majority” on the House Financial Services Committee. He’s probably right (though it should be noted that Barr is not ranking on the committee and that the next chairman will likely be North Carolina Republican Patrick Henry). In anticipation, reports the Financial Times, “Lawyers for financial institutions and technology companies have been training executives in recent weeks on how to respond in a televised grilling from politicians.” Note that the FT did not say the lawyers were training executives to alter their ESG policies. There’s no law Congress could pass to tell investors how to spend their money, and if there were, President Joe Biden would veto it.