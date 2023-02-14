Biden’s Ivy League Problem

Biden’s intervention with the dean of admissions at Penn also provides a window into the president’s thinking about power and privilege in America. It connects with a story in What It Takes, which was a book that Biden so loved that he spoke at a 2013 memorial service for its author at the Columbia Journalism School. Sometime in the late 1970s, after Biden had been in the Senate for a few years, he was hanging out in a Wilmington backyard with longtime friends. Out of nowhere, Biden began talking about how he had learned in Washington that “there’s a river of power that flows through this country.” With passion in his voice, Biden explained, “Some people—most people—don’t even know the river is there.... And some people, a few, get to swim in the river all the time.” And then Biden moved in for the clincher, “And that river flows from the Ivy League.”

Despite his dedication to returning to Delaware on Amtrak every weekday night so that he could be with his growing sons, Biden also accepted the credo of the Washington elite. Biden made sure that his children would always swim in that Ivy League river of power. Beau Biden attended the University of Pennsylvania as an undergraduate, Hunter Biden received his law degree from Yale, and Ashley Biden earned a master’s degree in social work from Penn. It is an unalterable truth of life in supposedly meritocratic America—the powerful and the connected want to pass their privilege on to their progeny. And, as Biden recognized nearly a half-century ago, the Ivy League and a few similar schools embody the yellow brick road in America.

Sometimes, these graduations of educational power seem ludicrous. When the always loathsome Ted Cruz was a law student at Harvard in the 1990s, he would only work in study groups with fellow graduates of Harvard, Yale, or Princeton. Lesser Ivies, such as Penn, were beneath Cruz’s contempt. The scary thing is that Cruz may have been right in careerist terms. A new study has discovered that students whose undergraduate education was at Harvard, Yale, and Princeton are disproportionally likely to become Supreme Court clerks, no matter where they went to law school or their grades there.