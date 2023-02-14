Here’s What Happens When Two Crew Members Are Operating 141 Freight Cars

The labor dispute that almost created a rail strike last fall was not about pay; rail workers are already paid very well, and under the new contract they’ll be paid considerably more. Rather, it was about working conditions. Rail workers were demanding that they not get penalized for taking sick days. They didn’t get any in the contract; instead they got one additional paid day off and an agreement from management not to penalize them when they go to a doctor’s appointment or have a medical procedure done.

Management was insistent that rail workers not be granted the minimally decent benefit of sick days because doing so would require them to hire more people, and the big “Class I” carriers are all about getting rid of workers, not hiring more. Over the past six years they’ve shed, collectively, nearly one-third of their workforce. Work crews have shrunk over the past three decades from a minimum of six people to a minimum of four to a minimum of two, even as the trains have gotten longer. Smaller work crews and longer trains are the keystones of Precision Scheduled Railroading (PSR), the reigning gospel of Class I freight, which has made the railroads improbable darlings of Wall Street.

The railroads will tell you that in the PSR era, the overall number of rail accidents (typically derailments and collisions) has remained steady over the past decade, at about 1,000 per year. (I exclude 2020 and after, when Covid reduced the number of freight shipments.) Derailments, though, increased, from 94 in 2013 to 136 in 2019. Remember, too, that during this period freight’s market share lost ground to trucking. Greg Regan, president of the AFL-CIO’s Transportation Trades Department, directed me to the rate of total accidents or safety-related incidents per track mile. That rose a non-trivial 10 percent between 2013 and 2022.