Even Sports Stadiums Have to Adapt to the Southwest’s Water Crisis

For a stadium, the field must be watered frequently leading up to events. This means that the more games an arena hosts, and more frequently, the more care and water it would need. “It’s driven by the weather and usage. If we don’t have an event for three weeks, that might be a different maintenance program,” Furin said. “Hotter weather would dictate more water. We shuffle according to weather and grass. In a unique way, the consistency of a football season allows us to plan a couple of months out.”

The Coliseum is home to the University of Southern California Trojans’ college football team. With home games beginning in the fall, Furin and his team can work around the school’s schedule to maintain the field for gamedays. If the school has a scheduled away game, then the groundskeeping crew can lessen its water use and also let the grass grow taller than they would if the team was at home.

Watering less during the season around home games might also make a difference—but it runs the risk of damaging the quality of play during games and can lead to unfortunate injuries. The issue isn’t so much the grass itself as the condition of the soil. A dry field might prevent a soccer or football player from getting the traction they need to make a sharp turn as they escape defenders. To make sure the field is in an adequate condition to play, a crew tests the soil the day before an event and also on the day of. The adjustment can be minuscule. But a game-defining play can come down to a series of successfully executed jukes and cuts.