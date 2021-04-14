Death to America’s Manicured Lawns

Last week, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that the Southern Nevada Water Authority is officially proposing a ban on the continued maintenance of ornamental grass in the desert metropolis, and the entire state, by 2026. The authority estimates that by eliminating unused turf—grass spaces outside of businesses and housing developments or in medians that aren’t being used for recreation—the state could cut back its water usage by roughly 12 million gallons annually. The figure was significant enough that on Friday, the state legislature responded by updating Assembly Bill 356 to include the proposal, with the bill now awaiting a full-chamber vote.

Nevada legislators’ quick incorporation of the suggestion should not surprise anyone. The western United States is currently facing a decades-long drought that is rapidly draining the region’s major Colorado River reservoirs. The dwindling water supply has forced the cities, states, and tribal nations of the West to reconsider how they will use and disperse a limited amount of water in the coming years. While water compact deals and renegotiations are currently underway to determine how future supplies will be allotted among these governmental entities and private enterprises (namely in the agriculture field), the move by the Southern Nevada Water Authority represents a step toward finally reckoning with one of the nation’s most unnecessary silent water-guzzlers: lawns.

The continued dedication of public funds and public waters to lawn aesthetics is no longer simply a bad look but an invitation for outright crisis.

The movement to ban unnatural turf lawns, particularly in America’s arid regions, has been around for a while, and for good reason. The Nevada policy would not actually affect most private yards, but many environmentalists would argue that it should. In 2006, engineer and water conservation expert Amy Vickers, writing in Journal (American Water Works Association), found that “approximately one quarter of nonagricultural water use across the nation is for home and business lawn and garden irrigation,” a statistic that notably did not include the nation’s thousands of golf courses or private wells. Southern Nevada and countless other communities that depend on the Colorado River are now in a position where the continued dedication of public funds and public waters to lawn aesthetics is no longer simply a bad look but an invitation for outright crisis. Southern Nevada’s annual allotted share of water from the Colorado is expected to fall under future water compacts, per the Review-Journal.