The Conspiracy of the Ohio Train Derailment Is Right in Front of Us

Stew Peters, for example, has positioned himself as an East Palestine truth-teller. He asserts there are “crickets from the media,” while it seems he only began tweeting about the situation days ago. (Meanwhile, The New Republic, dedicated local reporters, and many other media outlets had already been covering it.) Perhaps Peters only began to focus on the disaster once he realized he could use it to farm traffic toward the rest of his content; his account is littered with posts, from implying Damar Hamlin has been replaced with a doppelganger to run-of-the-mill anti-vaccine content and posts attempting to stoke racial hatred.

Peters is one of many right-wing conspiracy theorists doing the same thing. Ian Miles Cheong insinuated that the government’s poor response to the disaster was because of the demographics of East Palestine, which is majority white. Benny Johnson has claimed that the “climate cult” is silent on the matter. Jack Posobiec propped up a clip of Ohio Senator J.D. Vance brazenly saying that “the leaders of this country have decided to disregard the people of East Palestine,” as if he has done anything substantive for them.

What’s concerning is how these figures have likely ensnared people who are reasonably concerned for the residents of East Palestine into a potential radicalization pipeline. If someone finds them to be revealing unspoken truths about something that seems normatively bad, they may come to see the rest of their more vicious content as equally worth consideration.