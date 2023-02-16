The Conspiracy of the Ohio Train Derailment Is Right in Front of Us

None of these figures are advocating for a coherent political vision that would actually help the people they purport to care about. They play off people’s well-founded distrust of power structures, but instead of channeling those feelings into strategies for how to make power serve the people, they focus mainly on casting villains for their own sake—to create targets to pile on and people to hate.

In the case of East Palestine, there is no greater conspiracy than what’s already in front of us. The derailment is a classic story of corporate greed—tolerated by bipartisan permission—successfully chasing profits and shaving away much-needed regulation, leaving us and the environment worse off because of it all. It’s a story that doesn’t fit nicely on superficial party lines, but is part of a dynamic that only a growing number of progressives—not conservative Democrats or Republicans or libertarians—have spoken to for years.

Norfolk Southern is a $55 billion company that recently reported record fourth quarter and annual revenues; just last year, the company announced $10 billion in stock buybacks. It is also among the massive corporations that have successfully lobbied against industry improvements like updating the same braking system that failed in East Palestine.