David Malpass Is Resigning From the World Bank. Good. Let Poorer Countries Pick His Replacement.

Given how much the world has changed since 1944, many voices have called for a genuinely “open, merit-based and transparent” selection process—to borrow the words the World Bank Board incongruously uses to describe its current process. So far those calls have gone unanswered. A 2011 letter from civil society groups suggested that presidential nominees should need to gain the approval of a majority of member countries, and undergo a public selection process.

The White House, meanwhile, appears unbothered by the current arrangement. The Guardian reported Thursday that one of their top contenders to lead the bank is Rockefeller Foundation president and former USAID head Rajiv Shah. Current USAID chief Samantha Power—noted fan of Henry Kissinger and just about any imaginable humanitarian intervention—is being considered, as well. So is deputy treasury secretary and former BlackRock executive Adewale “Wally” Adeyemo. Conveniently, Malpass will be out just in time for the World Bank to start officially aligning itself with the Paris Agreement. If any of the above contenders succeed him they’ll probably have better things to say about the issue than he did. And they will probably do a better job.



That’s a pitifully low bar, though. Since the Paris Agreement was first signed, the World Bank has poured nearly $15 billion worth of direct financing into fossil fuel projects—more than any other multilateral development bank. One problem with U.S. control over Bank leadership is that it threatens to align with the White House’s all-of-the-above approach to climate policy, where fossil fuel financing is fine so long as it’s paired with more financing for renewables. Even when it does prioritize decarbonization, the Bank’s preference for debt financing and subsidizing the private sector tends to make it harder to direct climate finance to where it’s most needed, loading poorer climate-vulnerable countries up with even more debt and biasing projects that can generate returns. A recent Oxfam study also found that the World Bank may have overstated the amount of climate finance it provided in 2020 by as much as 40 percent.