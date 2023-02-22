Oil Companies Never Cared About the War in Ukraine

The upshot for decarbonization is fairly straightforward. Corporations will do what they need to do not to break the law, find loopholes around it where possible, and look to maximize profits at every turn. They do not have moral commitments to either the people of Ukraine or the carbon content of the atmosphere; they can either be forced by law to do things that are unprofitable or will keep doing them.

The bigger picture is more complicated: While the consensus opinion in Western capitals has held up sanctions as a moral obligation, a number of governments in Africa, Latin America and Asia have opted out of them. Rich countries’ handling of the pandemic and global debt crises over the last several years have not endeared them to leaders in the Global South—or made them willing to forgo important revenues and commodities because of a war in Europe. Though 141 of 193 UN member nations voted to condemn Russia’s aggression against Ukraine last year—with 35 abstentions and 5 no votes—participation in sanctions has been much spottier. Two-thirds of the world’s population live in countries whose governments are either neutral on or opposed to sanctions on Russia. Businesses outside of the West, including state-owned energy companies, also see plenty to gain from filling in markets their competitors have left behind.

Since the EU adopted its embargo and price cap on Russian crude oil in early December, Russian crude sales have dropped by only around 5 percent as compared to the same period last year. Shipments of Russian crude oil to China reached record levels last month. Between the start of December and February, India imported 1.4 million barrels per day (b/d) on average; before the war in Ukraine broke out that average was just 50,000 b/d. And companies domiciled in Dubai and Hong Kong, for instance—some of them formed over the last year—have begun trading the Rosneft and Gazprom hauls abandoned by the likes of Shell and Exxon. A similar story holds for sanctions more broadly: While JP Morgan initially predicted that the Russian economy would contract by 12.2 percent under their weight, Russia’s GDP has shrunk by just 2.2 percent. The IMF is now forecasting that Russia will grow faster than the UK this year and next.