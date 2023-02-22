On Fox News, the Cynicism Is the Point

The following day, Carlson made it explicit. “East Palestine is overwhelmingly white and it’s politically conservative,” he said. That shouldn’t be relevant but as you’re about to hear, it very much is.” He later continued, “Imagine if this happened in, well, the favored cities of Philadelphia and Detroit … in both cases, had it affected the rich or the favored poor, it would be the lead of every news channel in the world. But it happened to the poor, benighted town of East Palestine, Ohio, whose people are forgotten and, in the view of the people who lead this country, forgettable.” He was hardly alone on Fox News. His Fox News colleague Jesse Waters piled on, joking—to the extent that anything that Waters says can be described as a “joke”—that the EPA was “spilling toxic chemicals on poor white people in Ohio” as a way to fight racism. Brian Kilmeade took a break from writing dubious history books to “just ask questions” about whether politics was behind the slow response. “You just hope this has nothing to do with the fact that Ohio is a red state,” he mused.



Fox—and the right-wing media more generally—has seized on the disaster in East Palestine, using an initial slow response and lack of cable news coverage as evidence that something terrible and conspiratorial was happening. In their telling, the EPA and the federal government would have surely been more responsive if the derailment had happened in a more diverse area and that the agencies were more intent on fighting “wokeism’ than they were on helping people. It’s a perfect storm that has led to Donald Trump—a man whose own deregulation policies helped lead directly to the derailment—announcing a campaign event in East Palestine.

