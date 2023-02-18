The Fox News Text Messages Prove the Hosts All Know They’re Craven Liars

But Fox’s Arizona call torpedoed that plan’s viability. Not only had a network forecast that Trump would lose one of the states he had won in 2016, thereby imperiling his Electoral College majority, but it was from the one network that couldn’t be readily dismissed with claims of liberal bias. Trump’s top allies sent blistering messages to Fox owner Rupert Murdoch and many of the network’s top personnel. According to the filing, one Fox reporter told executives “we are taking major heat over the AZ call” and that “our viewers are also chanting ‘Fox News sucks,’ something that I have never heard before.”

Fox had enjoyed unchallenged supremacy in right-wing media circles for more than two decades. The Arizona call appeared to briefly threaten their hegemonic hold as viewers flocked to Newsmax, which was even more willing to tell them what they wanted to hear. (That network is also facing a major lawsuit from Dominion and was recently dropped by DirecTV.) As the loyalty of longstanding viewers seemingly began to fray after the election, Fox’s hosts began to panic. One of Tucker Carlson’s producers texted him that “it’s a hard needle to thread, but I really think many on our side are being reckless demagogues right now.” Carlson, an expert in demagoguery, agreed. “What [Trump]’s good at is destroying things,” he replied. “He’s the undisputed world champion of that. He could easily destroy us if we play it wrong.”

Fox News has two primary sources of revenue that both hinge on viewership numbers. Like almost every television network, it charges advertisers to run commercials during its programs. And like every other cable network, it charges cable companies a carriage fee for the right to broadcast its programming. Fox’s large and loyal audience allows it to command high premiums for ad sales and for carriage fees. Anything that threatens that audience share—like, say, a rival conservative network that is even more willing to cater to Trump supporters’ beliefs—is an existential risk for the company.