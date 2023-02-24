Inside the Right’s Anti-Trans Dog and Pony Show

The sad truth is that these hearings, just like most of what the GOP does today, is a dog and pony show. They have no interest in actual answers. Or hearing from their constituents who would be affected by their legislation. They cannot be bothered to learn about a topic when all their questions have already been answered by peer-reviewed research, if they would just bother to read so much as the abstract. This is about spreading misinformation, and giving the appearance of doing something about the moral panic du jour.

Perhaps the worst irony in all of this is that while Republicans are rejecting the accepted standards of medical care because they deem the evidence insufficient, they are embracing and endorsing a model of treatment that has no peer-reviewed supporting evidence in practice called “Gender Exploratory Therapy” (GET) . This is essentially a rebranding of the type of conversion therapy that presupposes that some undetermined trauma causes a person to be LGBT, and if you find and treat that trauma the individual will stop being LGBT. Proponents of GET admit that there are no clinical trials of their methods, and that the goal of GET is “100% desistance.”

What’s worse than sitting through hearing after hearing featuring the recurring cast of Astroturf ideologues and grifters is how the people opposed to this legislation are treated. The cast is different every time, but it’s always local people whom these legislators are supposed to listen to and represent. Panicked parents talking about how access to care saved their child. Healthcare professionals who work with trans kids and their parents every day. Expert researchers in the field. Trans youth talking about how access to care has made their lives better, how it would affect them if they lost access, and dismay at the thought of having to flee the state. They’re disregarded or treated abominably.