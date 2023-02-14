Ron DeSantis Knows: The Path to Victory Runs Through Right-Wing Churches

Many Christian nationalist leaders are as enthusiastic about DeSantis as their reactionary billionaire friends.

Many Christian nationalist leaders are as enthusiastic about DeSantis as their reactionary billionaire friends. Florida pastor Tom Ascol, de facto leader of the most conservative wing of the Southern Baptist Convention, showed up at a DeSantis rally to offer an invocation. The DeSantis campaign and thus the entire state of Florida, Ascol preached, must count as part of the domain of evangelical Christianity. Other Florida pastors have taken equally partisan positions; at the Nacion de Fe Church in Kissimmee, the pastor and congregants prayed over DeSantis in 2018; in 2022 he returned to the church to sign a bill into law prohibiting abortion after 15 weeks. In May 2021, DeSantis was invited to speak in Naples at a gathering of the Council for National Policy, a key networking operation that brings together the leaders of some of the most powerful Christian nationalist and right-wing organizations with deep-pocketed funders. And last New Year’s Eve, DeSantis and his wife, Casey, rang in the New Year with pastor Sean Feucht, a frequent guest on Mike Flynn’s ReAwaken America tour, and whose anti-lockdown organization, Let Us Worship, awarded DeSantis a “Defender of Freedom” prize.

You can also glean something of DeSantis’s commitment to the three wheels of American-style authoritarianism by the company he keeps. The “brain trust,” if that is the right term, that DeSantis has assembled with the help of his funders comes mainly from the emerging movement that now travels under the name of “the New Right.” This includes people like Christopher Rufo, a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute, who more or less invented the “critical race theory in the classrooms” hysteria and who has advised DeSantis on speech-suppression gems like his “Don’t Say Gay” bill. Rufo is on record with a refreshingly honest admission that he just wants to demolish America’s political institutions. “Why do I say that we need to lay siege to our institutions?” he wrote in a piece for Imprimis, a publication of Hillsdale College; the piece was adapted from a speech delivered at the college last April. “Because of what has happened to our institutions since the 1960s.”

Another indication of where DeSantis stands on the continuation of Trumpist politics is to look at what conservative media elites are saying. They know where his weakness lies when it comes to holding onto the centrist-conservative voters who continue to dutifully pull the lever for the Republican Party. They are now working overtime to promote the idea that DeSantis is moderate, a “normal-range Republican,” a regular “Trump with a brain.” They are so determined to find a solution to their Trump problem in DeSantis that they twist themselves into knots trying to obscure his record—buffing him up, for example, as a defender of “free speech.” (This would be the same DeSantis who pushed the offensively titled “Stop WOKE” act that led to public school book bans and passed a law muzzling university faculty that was so egregiously unconstitutional that even a Florida judge slapped it down.)