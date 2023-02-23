Healing After One Mass Shooting Is Hard Enough. How Do You Recover From Two?

She’s not the only one. There are so many school shootings in the United States that many students are living through multiple ones. In 2023 alone, there have already been 84 mass shootings, more than there have been days in the year. Seventeen have occurred since Michigan State.

In the immediate aftermath of the MSU shooting, TikTok user Jackie Matthews shared a video that quickly went viral, explaining she had survived the Sandy Hook shooting only to have to live through another on her college campus.

Riddle estimates there are at least 50 other Oxford alums in her year at MSU alone, all of whom are just trying to push through. And that’s not including the many other alums and current Oxford students who survived the high school attack and weren’t on the university campus when the shooting happened but still feel the repercussions.