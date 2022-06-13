The American Political System Is Designed to Thwart Gun Control

There are some bipartisan negotiations taking place on Capitol Hill this month after the recent massacre in Uvalde, Texas. Whether they will yield meaningful legislation remains to be seen. It’s hard not to be skeptical after the past decade of gun politics, when public outrage grew after each mass shooting only to dissipate steadily in the face of an obstinate Congress. Gun-control proponents tend to blame gun-lobby organizations such as the National Rifle Association and their ability to exert their political will on Republican lawmakers through money and influence peddling for this state of affairs. The reality is slightly more grim.

Support and opposition for gun-control measures is not spread evenly throughout the United States. In a 2017 survey by Pew Research Center, about 48 percent of Americans said they grew up in a household where guns were present. That included only 37 percent of Americans who grew up in the suburbs and 39 percent of those who grew up in an urban area. In a small town, by comparison, 52 percent of Americans said they had grown up with a gun in the house. That number jumped to 72 percent for those who lived in a rural area.

That same survey found a divide on cultural perceptions when it comes to gun rights. Pew asked respondents whether certain basic rights—speech, religion, the vote, and so on—were essential to their own sense of freedom. There wasn’t much variation between urban gun owners and rural gun owners for most of those rights. But there was a vast one when it came to the right to bear arms: 59 percent of urban gun owners said it was inextricable from their own vision of freedom, while 82 percent of rural gun owners felt the same way.