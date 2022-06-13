The American Political System Is Designed to Thwart Gun Control

In theory, the House should be much better at avoiding this rural skew since it allocates political power by population, with each seat representing roughly 750,000 Americans. But the rise of extreme partisan gerrymandering has warped the House’s composition in favor of rural communities. While gerrymandering is as old as the republic itself, Republicans used their victories in the 2010 midterm elections to draw nearly unbeatable maps for themselves in state legislative races in states like North Carolina, Texas, and Wisconsin. From there, they also drew themselves into highly favorable congressional seats in 2010 and in 2020.

A common gerrymandering tactic is to “crack” and “pack” urban voters into certain districts. By splitting up a large city into multiple districts that include large numbers of rural voters, a deft enough state legislature can drain that city of effective political representation at the national level. If the raw numbers simply don’t make this feasible, then they can “pack” the urban voters into one district, creating one extremely favorable seat for one party and multiple seats that favor the other party around it. Since Democrats and Republicans are increasingly self-sorting into big cities and small towns, respectively, this job is easier than ever.

One disturbing side effect of gerrymandering is that it effectively eliminates competitive elections. By one estimate, only about 30 to 35 House seats will be up for grabs by either party in the upcoming midterms. The rest, for demographic reasons, are either safe Republican seats or safe Democratic seats. In those races, the primary election is effectively the decisive one for determining who represents that district in Congress. And primary races tend to favor more partisan and more ideological candidates. If it feels like Congress has gotten a lot weirder and more extreme over the past few decades, that’s because it has—and in no small part because smaller numbers of people have greater influence over the final outcome of each House race.