Will the West Be Serious About Crimes Against Humanity This Time?

Speaking on behalf of the U.S. at the Munich Security Conference, Vice President Kamala Harris accused Russia of committing “crimes against humanity” in Ukraine. This also contrasted with the way that top officials of the U.S. addressed the crimes that were committed a generation earlier in the wars in the former Yugoslavia.

Crimes against humanity are especially grave crimes. By definition, they are crimes that are committed on a large scale. They are widespread and systematic crimes. Necessarily, they involve high-level officials who have the authority to direct the commission of such crimes. The top Nazi officials tried at Nuremberg after World War II were prosecuted for crimes against humanity. The Rome statute establishing the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court specifies the crimes that constitute crimes against humanity.

Though crimes against humanity were also committed in the wars in the former Yugoslavia, for a number of years top officials of the U.S. and other Western governments considered it prudent not to discuss this. Early in the war in Bosnia, the U.S., led by Madeleine Albright when she was Ambassador to the United Nations, had helped to persuade the U.N. Security Council to create the International Criminal Tribunal for the Former Yugoslavia, or ICTY. Thereafter, however, for a period of years, leaders of the U.S. and other Western governments gave the ICTY scant support, apparently because they feared that the prospect of criminal trials for war crimes and crimes against humanity would get in the way of reaching an agreement that would bring an end to the conflict. Supporters of the ICTY were concerned that it would be either abolished or underfunded in a way that would make it impossible to function.