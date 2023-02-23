Republicans Are Ready to Abandon Ukraine

But another reason we are seeing a shift in the GOP’s Ukraine policy is simply that the party’s foreign policy has become so incoherent. At the start of the war, the party agreed on only one thing: The invasion wouldn’t have happened if Joe Biden wasn’t so weak. The implication—made explicit by Trump but not by all—was that having a strong man in office (like Trump) would magically deter Putin from invading his neighbor in the first place. This is appealing because you can’t actually prove a counterfactual—holding that we wouldn’t be in this mess in the first place if a Republican was in the White House is a classic unfalsifiable claim.



A year later, however, the GOP has yet to come up with any sort of policy. Few Republicans are advocating for specific terms that might end the war—none seem to have a plan to deter Russia from launching similar invasions in the near future. The endgame of the war in Ukraine is complex, of course—it’s not a topic that necessarily lends itself to the rhetorical themes of early-stage Republican primaries. But the absence of actual policy is nevertheless striking. The only thing people agree on is that Biden is weak and that the war costs too much. Though somehow, one imagines that if Ukraine had been badly overrun by now their critique might be different; in many ways, Republican rhetoric on this issue has been molded by the relative success of the Biden administration’s alliance with the Zelenskiy government.



Still, the GOP’s current set of Ukraine gripes may be fit for purpose for the time being. Support for the war is ticking downwards, but it’s also not currently one of the issues Republican politicians have strongly touted in this early primary period—the largest land war in Europe does not compare to, say, who gets to use which bathroom. But the absence of an alternative idea on how to best help resolve the war from the party that’s urging its hasty end the loudest is notable. For decades, Republicans aligned roughly around the heavy-handed foreign policy principles of neoconservatives. That consensus started to crack after the disaster of the Iraq War, and it shattered after Trump’s rise. But nothing has arrived to replace it. There will be a lot of rhetoric around foreign policy and Ukraine specifically in the upcoming primary—about the cost of the war and the need for “strength.” There won’t be much in the way of ideas, however, merely complaints.

