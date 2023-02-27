Here’s Proof That Gas Stoves Are Overrated

In a video shown at the press conference, participants exulted not only about the clean air and their improved health, but about how the induction stove made their daily lives better. They felt that the induction stoves were safer, and made cooking and cleaning easier and quicker. Angela Norales, a participant in the pilot who had in the past been hospitalized with respiratory trouble after a gas leak in her apartment, said her induction oven “cooks very quickly and is easy to clean. This oven is totally divine.”

Hunt’s Point residents actually aren’t alone in thinking this, although you might not know it from the deluge of people taking to Twitter and the New York Post to trash kitchen electrification last month. Many professional chefs agree that induction is better—including Eric Ripert, the chef-owner of the legendary seafood restaurant, Le Bernardin, in New York. “It’s much more precise,” Ripert has said. Chefs say everything is quicker on an induction stove—from cooking dinner for hungry kids at home to getting meals out to diners in a restaurant. “Nothing compares to induction,” Anna Rossi, host of NBC’s Chef Pantry, told NBC News recently, explaining that induction stoves were easier to clean and more efficient: “Basically 90 percent of the energy that is creating the heat is going into the food.”

What’s more, experts add that because the heat from induction goes into the food rather than the surroundings, it improves working conditions for whoever is doing the work of cooking, whether that’s a mother or grandmother in the Bronx or a line cook in a chic Manhattan eatery. Induction could retire the cliché “slaving over a hot stove,” making the work of cooking more pleasant.