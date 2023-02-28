The Shocking, Sickening Reality of Child Labor in America

A recent driver of the surge is that desperately poor migrant children are pouring into the United States in record numbers. Border crossings were equally high two decades ago, but not with anywhere near so many children. As the Times notes, the federal government knows these children are here and entrusts them to the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to connect them to sponsoring families. But once they’re assigned to a family, HHS does a poor job keeping track. Drawing on interviews with child welfare caseworkers, Dreier says about two-thirds of these children end up working full-time.

House Republicans will have a field day with this—never mind that many of them likely support, with Sununu, loosening child-labor restrictions at the state level. Certainly HHS must be held accountable for this explosion in illegal child labor. The Biden administration responded Monday to the Times story with appropriate fury, creating an interagency task force and pledging better supervision by HHS, but the Democratic-controlled Senate will have to pitch in, too, with a more sober investigation than anything we can expect on the House side.

But there’s another, more obvious culprit hiding in plain sight. Over the past half-century, the economy has quietly reorganized itself to separate large, respectable corporations from low-wage worker bees. David Weil, who was Labor Department wage and hour administrator under President Barack Obama and failed to win Senate confirmation to return to that job under President Joe Biden—a very costly defeat—diagnosed this phenomenon in his indispensable 2013 book The Fissured Workplace. It isn’t just, or even mainly, a matter of employees getting replaced by gig workers. Worker misclassification is a serious problem, but evidence of a large increase in full-time gig work just isn’t there. The more common, and more invisible, problem is that through subcontracting and franchising, large corporations have made the enforcement of labor protections for front-line, low-wage workers other people’s problem.