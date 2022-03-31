David Weil’s Defeat on the Senate Floor Is an Outrage

This is Kelly’s debut as a member of the Senate Democrats’ Unreliability Caucus, and it’s an ominous one. Arizona is not a labor-friendly state, and in January the U.S. Chamber of Commerce thanked Kelly for joining Manchin and Sinema in declining to sign onto the House-passed Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act, the single most necessary piece of legislation to reverse the shocking 40-plus-year runup in income inequality. It’s likely that, in the Senate’s current partisan configuration, Kelly, Sinema, and Manchin will bar passage of any pro-labor legislation.

We’ve been here before. The Democrats were founded in the nineteenth century as the party of working people. They collected a lot of other bad baggage along the way, supporting slavery and Jim Crow, but when they finally rid themselves of these in the 1960s they had the potential to become a permanent majority party. It didn’t happen, largely because much of the white working class couldn’t accept racial equality. But it’s also true that the Democrats, going back to the 1950s, did little to unify the working class with policies promoting their interests. Until that happens, it will be hard to explain what point there is in there even being a Democratic Party.