“I Don’t Find Her So Very Outspoken”: How Zadie Smith Took On the Wife of Bath

I watched so many old musicals as a kid that revolved around that principle “the show must go on.” It was very gratifying to find out in middle age that that’s a real principle and Show People really live by it.

Z.S.: Surreal. Melancholy. But there was also something very inspiring about it. We had no sense of what lay at the other end. So for once I wasn’t subject to the old dread that all art-making—including my own—is really just a pathetic desire to get some form of attention not received in childhood.… To be clear: I don’t feel that when I’m working. But I’m always afflicted by it at the moment of publication. What I loved about working on the play with the cast and Indhu [Rubasingham], the director, was the bracketed sense of not knowing if it would ever see the light of day. I remember Indhu telling me about how all the backstage people—the set designer and sound designer and costume designer and so on—met on Zoom week after week to puzzle out how to put it on, if it went on. That’s the best and purest part of art-making for me: solving the puzzle. And I was so moved by the idea of people doing that in a vacuum, on Zoom. And then when we all finally got into the rehearsal room, I’ll never forget those 10 actors making it out of nothing, often with masks on, often with terrible, painful, pandemic-related things going on in their personal lives. I watched so many old musicals as a kid that revolved around that principle “the show must go on.” It was very gratifying to find out in middle age that that’s a real principle and Show People really live by it. Show People are incredible.

M.R.: In your introduction to the play, you write, “I think when we talk about ‘creativity,’ not enough is said about the interesting role that limits, rules and restrictions can play.” What kinds of rules do you set for yourself when you’re writing?

Z.S.: Get out of the way. That’s number one. It’s a general principle with a few different applications in my mind. A character can’t do something, for example, because it makes me feel better about myself, or makes my own “life choices” look better to me, or to you or whatever. Or: Language should be used in the service of what I’m doing, not to demonstrate something about my use of language. I have to get out of the way, and let the story or essay or whatever it is go where it goes.