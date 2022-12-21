What Judith Butler Learned From the Pandemic

We’re porous creatures, we take things in from other people, we emit things, and they take it in, and we’re kind of ingesting each other there, and we have to be careful under pandemic times. I think we have to be careful under nonpandemic times too, to the extent that we do have a capacity to injure each other and in various ways we are vulnerable to each other. And then we also savor that vulnerability because it gives us passion and dependency and all kinds of things that we might value.

K.H.: Part of going through this pandemic was relearning a lot. I am curious what your pandemic experience was like and how it informed your writing more generally?



J.B.: I was generally lucky in the sense that I was living in Berkeley, California, and the weather is pretty good. And I was able to go outside every day and walk and enjoy the world. I’m quite sure I saw the neighborhood and the trees and the sky in a completely different way. I also had to stop and slow down and appreciate the world around me. I had to act with more care and caution. So, in some sense, we all became philosophical, reflecting on what we do and why we do what we do and how it affects others and how we might be affected. But even as we were isolated, I think we became aware of our interdependency in a new way, or at least I did.