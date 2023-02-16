Martha Nussbaum’s Case for Animal Rights

Affiliation takes many forms. Some animals are loners. When we look at each kind of animal, we need to have people who know that kind of animal very well and who are trustworthy reporters. That is now possible because scientists have lived with animals in such sensitive ways. There are people who have lived with baboons for years and years. There are people who have lived with elephants for years and years. It’s harder for marine mammals because of course we can’t go and live with them in the same way, but there are great scientists who spend their whole lives studying each type of whale and dolphin. So we have this information, and we’ll get more and more information as time goes on.

The core of my argument is when those characteristic life activities are wrongfully curtailed, that is injustice, and we should move to correct it. To give one example of something that judges have already done: In 2016, a U.S. Navy sonar program was declared illegal under a law called the Marine Mammal Protection Act because it adversely impacted the life activities of whales. The sonar noise cuts into their space, and the whales turned out to have heightened stress hormones, delayed reproduction, and delayed migration. The opinion lists all these things and then it says these are adverse impacts. It’s very striking because other courts have not said that because they were looking for evidence of physical pain. There isn’t any physical pain, but there are these other incursions into a characteristic life activity. So that’s the kind of thing that should be illegal. Of course, it’s easier when you’re dealing with coastal waters, where American law governs or another country’s law can govern. It’s much more difficult than the deep seas. But that is the kind of thing that the law should say.

J.M.: The law and courts are so central to the argument here. What would you want lawyers, judges, people who are working in the legal system to have in mind as they think about all the various injustices that animals are subject to?