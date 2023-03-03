Texas GOP Wants to Ban Books With Gay Characters From School Libraries

We told you that gay people were next.



Texas SB1443 would ban from school libraries any books that have characters who are of the same sex in a relationship. It also bans trans characters.



It bans website access with the above too.



Don't think they'll stop with trans people. pic.twitter.com/rcBMC3VG6g — Erin Reed (@ErinInTheMorn) March 3, 2023

The book ban was introduced the same day that another Texas Republican unveiled a bill that would roll back all property taxes for heterosexual, never-divorced married couples that have 10 children together (not out of wedlock).

These measures are the latest in a tsunami of attempts to crack down on LGBTQ visibility by Republicans across the country. The GOP has declared war on anything “woke”—that is, diversity of thought and marginalized communities—and it is making good on its promise.

In Florida, where Governor Ron DeSantis pushed through the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, a school district banned 23 books in February, including many works dealing with gender, sexuality, and race. In at least two other counties in the Sunshine State, teachers were told to hide their classroom libraries until all the books in their collections had been vetted and approved for propriety.