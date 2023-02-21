Jimmy Carter Took More Risks for Middle East Peace Than Any Other President—by Far

When, on October 1, 1977, the governments of the U.S. and the USSR issued a joint communiqué regarding Middle East peace negotiations to be resumed in Geneva and calling for a “comprehensive settlement” to finally resolve “all specific questions,” this negative reaction was repeated. The joint statement used the same sorts of phrases that had set off Jewish leaders in the past, including, especially, its call for the “withdrawal of Israeli Armed Forces from territories occupied in the 1967 conflict,” and “the resolution of the Palestinian question, including insuring the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.” According to AIPAC’s newsletter, Near East Report, the phrase “legitimate rights of the Palestinian people” constituted “a euphemism for the creation of a Palestinian state and the dismemberment of Israel.” The lobby circulated a letter eventually signed by 32 senators and 150 representatives accusing the administration of “devaluing” the “principles and commitments which have guided U.S. Mideast policy during the last six administrations.” The letter concluded that the U.S.–USSR communiqué was “only the latest in a series of one-sided pressures exerted recently against Israel by the Administration,” one that “spell[ed] real danger for the national interests which the U.S. and Israel have long shared.” A presidential meeting with Jewish leaders broke up in mutual acrimony, with the Jewish leaders implying that the Polish-born Brzeziński’s beliefs were colored by antisemitism. Ignoring all protocol, Rabbi Alexander Schindler, chair of the Conference of Presidents, leaked the off-the-record contents of the meeting to the news media, thereby simultaneously demonstrating his contempt for the president and burning his bridges to the administration.

When, a month later, Egyptian leader Anwar Sadat made the surprise announcement that he wished to fly to Jerusalem to plead the cause of peace directly to the Israeli Knesset, Carter felt he had been presented with an irresistible opportunity. Yes, Sadat had upended the U.S.–Soviet peace initiative, but at the same time appeared to present a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to break the historical logjam between the two perennially warring parties. The problem was that, even as Sadat had been warmly welcomed in Israel, Begin remained committed to his stated policy. He was unwilling to stop the construction of new settlements or the expansion of existing ones; unwilling to withdraw Israeli settlers from the Sinai, or to permit U.N. or Egyptian protection for them should they stay; unwilling to acknowledge that U.N. Resolution 242 applied to the West Bank or the Gaza Strip; and unwilling to grant Palestinians a genuine voice in the determination of their future. Carter was stunned and began referring to Begin’s position as “the six noes.” Even so, he decided to take the risk of inviting Begin and Sadat to Camp David and pressing each leader to make the concessions necessary to reach a final peace agreement.

At what turned out to be a 13-day summit at Camp David, beginning on September 5, 1978, Carter found Sadat “always willing to accommodate” him, but saw Begin as “completely unreasonable,” a “psycho” who demanded “a song and dance … over every word.” Eventually, following days of dramatic blowups, packed bags, summoned helicopters, and drafted statements of failure at the ready, and fully 23 drafts of proposed agreements, Carter somehow found a formula acceptable to both sides.