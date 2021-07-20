Why Did Israel’s Judiciary Become an Enemy of the People?

Tension between the religious and secular parties in Israel’s first Knesset (which began as a constituent assembly) over the sources of Israeli law is among the reasons why Israel does not have a constitution today. The most religious Israeli Jews insist on exclusion from the country’s compulsory army draft and a monopoly on family law for the entire Jewish population, alongside other interventions in public life. Attempts to change their grip over the public sphere have kept these struggles alive over the years: In 1999, over 250,000 ultra-orthodox Israelis protested the Supreme Court for rulings advancing separation of religion and state. They called the justices “evil,” “stubborn,” “rebellious,” and “wicked.”

From the late 1970s, a second group was becoming hostile to the Supreme Court (which doubles as the High Court of Justice for claims against the state). Israel had been settling on land conquered during the 1967 War for more than a decade when a landmark High Court ruling upheld the claims of Palestinian villagers against the nascent settlement of Elon Moreh, just outside of Nablus. The 1979 Elon Moreh verdict stunned the settlers. A young woman named Daniella Weiss, later an iconic settler figure, appealed to Minister of Agriculture Ariel Sharon (“Shalom Arik!” she wrote, by hand). She wrote that the court ruling “threatened all settlements” and upbraided him for advising them to comply by moving to a different West Bank area. The settlers convened sympathetic jurists to hold discussions. Could the standing of Palestinian petitioners be limited? Michael Sfard, an Israeli human rights lawyer, noted in his book The Wall and the Gate that the National Religious Party—the historic party representing religious Zionist Jews and closely associated with the settler movement (also forerunner to the Jewish Home, the party Naftali Bennett led when he entered the Knesset in 2013) sought “emergency bypass laws” around the court decision. Sharon soon asserted that the court should be relieved of “the burden of having to make political decisions,” meaning that it should stop interfering in settlement expansion.

Instead, in the 1990s, the Israeli Supreme Court began to play a more prominent and even more controversial role in Israeli society. In 1992, the Knesset passed two Basic Laws—adding to a cluster of existing laws with quasi-constitutional status—laying out a set of human rights. The court, led by Chief Justice Aharon Barak, began to issue rulings favoring LGBT equality, gender equality, greater separation of religion and state. In 1995, the court ruled that it could strike down laws found to violate rights stipulated in the higher Basic Laws, establishing judicial review. The combination of activism and liberal rulings were a legal turning point in Israel from the earlier decades when there were hardly any constraints on government and legislative power, and a less liberal society in general.